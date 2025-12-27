Thailand, Cambodia sign ceasefire; allow civilians in border areas to return home

Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire on Saturday after weeks of deadly border clashes between the two countries. During the third Special Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee meeting, the two countries agreed to put an end to the combat that erupted in early December this year.

Both sides committed to freeze top positions, enable the return of displaced civilians, and take confidence-building steps to stabilise the situation. The immediate focus is on preventing any further escalation by freezing military positions and easing the humanitarian impact of the border clashes.

"The 3rd Special Meeting of the Cambodia-Thai General Border Committee (GBC) adopted and signed the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special Meeting of the Cambodia-Thai General Border Committee (GBC) between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Kingdom of Thailand, and reaffirmed their firm commitment to fully implement the ceasefire and seek peace, stability and security for the people living along the Cambodia-Thailand border," a press release by the Ministry of National Defence, Kingdom of Cambodia, read.

A joint statement by Cambodia and Thailand said that both sides agreed to maintain the current troop deployments without further movement and allow civilians living in affected border areas to return to their homes.

As per the joint statement, Thailand would return 18 Cambodian soldiers if the ceasefire is maintained for 72 hours. Neither Thailand nor Cambodia has publicly given a lowdown on monitoring mechanisms or timelines beyond the 72-hour ultimatum.

Hours after both countries held ceasefire talks, Cambodia reported that Thailand struck a site in the country's northwest. F-16 fighter jets were reportedly used in the airstrike on Saturday, as per the Cambodian Defence Ministry. Four bombs targeting Serei Saophoan in the Banteay Meanchey province were dropped on Saturday morning.

The airstrike comes after Friday's bombing, when the Thai Air Force dropped 40 bombs on a target in the Chok Chey village in the same province.