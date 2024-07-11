CA results 2024: Delhi's Shivam Mishra tops the CA final exams scoring 83.33%

In the recent CA exams held in May 2024, a total of 20,446 candidates successfully qualified the CA Final exam, with Shivam Mishra from New Delhi securing the top rank with an impressive score of 83.33% and 500 marks.

Following him closely, Varsha Arora from Delhi claimed the second rank with a score of 80% and 480 marks. The third rank was jointly secured by Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari from Mumbai, both attaining a score of 79.50% and 477 marks.

The pass percentage for the CA Group 1 exam was 27.35%, resulting in 20,479 out of 74,887 qualifying candidates. In the Group 2 exam, out of 58,891 students who appeared, 21,408 successfully cleared the exam, with a pass percentage of 36.35%. Notably, the percentage of students who qualified for both groups stood at 19.88%, with 7,122 out of 35,819 candidates making the cut.

Moving on to the CA Intermediate exam, Kushagra Roy from Bhiwadi emerged as the topper, with a remarkable score of 89.67% and 538 marks. Yug Sachin Kariya from Akola and Yagya Lalit Chandak from Bhayandar shared the second rank with a score of 87.67%. The third position was jointly held by Manit Singh Bhatia from New Delhi and Hiresh Kashiramka from Mumbai, scoring 86.50%.

To access the results, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org

2. Click on the provided ICAI CA Result 2024 link on the homepage

3. Enter the necessary login details and click submit

4. Your result will be promptly displayed on the screen

5. Review the outcome and download the page

6. Maintain a physical copy for potential reference