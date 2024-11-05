CAT 2024 Admit Card: IIM CAT admit card to be out today on iimcat.ac.in; How to download, key dates & more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is set to release the admit cards for candidates taking the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) on November 24, 2024. Students can access their admit cards by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

To download their admit cards, candidates must log in using the user ID and password created during the registration process for the CAT 2024 examination. The admit card will contain essential details, including the candidate’s name, category, date of birth, photograph, signature, registration number, and specific information regarding the exam, such as the date, time, and examination centre name and address.

Steps to download the CAT 2024 admit card

1. Visit the official CAT website: iimcat.ac.in.

2. Locate the “CAT 2024 Admit Card Download” section.

3. Click on the login button and enter the required credentials.

4. Input your user ID, password, and CAPTCHA.

5. Your admit card will display on the screen; download it and print for future reference.

Applicants are urged to carefully review all information presented on their admit card and to reach out to the appropriate authorities should they find any discrepancies.

Key updates on CAT 2024:

- Eligibility criteria: Each IIM maintains its own eligibility standards, which can include academic cut-offs and selection processes. Performance on the CAT is a significant factor in the admission evaluation.



- Results timeline: The results for CAT 2024 are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2025. Candidates should note that their CAT scores will remain valid until December 31, 2025.

- Testing locations: The CAT will be conducted in approximately 170 test cities across the country, with specific centres detailed on the CAT website and indicated on the admit cards.

- Percentile scores: CAT uses a detailed methodology to calculate both overall and sectional percentile scores for candidates, ensuring a fair assessment of performance.

- Recent data reveals that several newer IIMs have recorded a significant increase in female enrollment. For instance, IIM Sambalpur and IIM Rohtak have reported that 76% and 73% of their respective student intakes are women.