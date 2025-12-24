CAT 2025 results out! Delhi leads with highest 100% scorers, check scores and percentiles on iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced the results for CAT 2025, making them available via the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test on 30 November are now able to download their scorecards from the official portal.

This follows the earlier release of provisional answer keys and response sheets, which allowed test-takers to evaluate their performance ahead of the official results. Among the candidates who secured 100 per cent -- 3 were from Delhi, 2 each from Haryana and Gujarat, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha.

A total of 26 candidates scored 99.99 per cent. Of these, 5 are from Haryana, 4 each from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, 3 from Rajasthan, 2 each from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh and one each from Gujarat, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The CAT scorecard is essential for postgraduate management admissions across IIMs and select institutions. It outlines scaled scores and percentiles, adjusted for differences across exam slots. Section-wise performance is clearly shown for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The overall percentile remains the key admissions criterion.

How to check, download CAT 2025 results

To access results, candidates should visit iimcat.ac.in, select the result link, and log in with their User ID and password. The scorecard can then be viewed and downloaded from the dashboard.

Printing a hard copy is advised, as it will be needed for admission rounds. The scorecard is valid until 31 December 2026, providing ample time for admission procedures.

Successful candidates should now prepare for the next stages: Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI), conducted by individual IIMs.

The prior release of answer keys and response sheets enabled candidates to estimate their performance and plan ahead. Each section’s scores are presented separately, helping candidates understand their strengths for upcoming selection rounds.