CBSE Board Exam 2021: When will class 10, 12 offline exams be held? Education minister answers

As class 10 and 12 exams were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), earlier last week announced the parameters it would use to declare the exam results.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, interacting with students on Friday, shared a special message for CBSE Board Exam 2021 students. He said students who are dissatisfied with their Class 10, 12 results can appear for physical exams that would likely be conducted in August if the situation is conducive. He added that he was constantly receiving a lot of messages and queries from students and other stakeholders regarding the evaluation criteria set by the CBSE Board.

CBSE also filed an additional affidavit before the SC this week in which it said the class 12 board exams will be held tentatively between August 15 - September 15. Exams would be conducted by the board only for the main subjects "as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations," it said.

CBSE had announced that for class 10, the authorities will include 40% marks from the pre-board examinations, 30% marks from the half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20% from an internal assessment carried out by schools, and 10% from periodic or unit tests.

For class 12, it has said about 40% of the marks will be based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 will each amount to 30% of the marks.

Marks from the best three subjects out of five will be considered for both class 10 and class 12 students.

Results for class 12 and class 10 will be announced by July 31 and July 20, respectively.