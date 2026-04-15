CBSE Class 10 results released, students can access via DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results on Wednesday, April 15, with scores now available online.

Students can access their results on the official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The results are also available on DigiLocker and the UMANG platform.

Advertisement

According to estimates, nearly 25 lakh students were awaiting the announcement of the Class 10 results this year.

The Class 10 examination is a mandatory milestone in the CBSE system, making the result a key academic benchmark for students across the country.

Students can log in to the official portals to download their scorecards.