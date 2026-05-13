Massive Rs 525 dividend alert! This company in Q4 results broke its own payout record of Rs 475

Pharma major Abbott India Ltd has recommended a massive payout for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 on Monday, May 11. The drugmaker rewarded its shareholders with a hefty dividend, a significant increase from the previous year.

Abbott India dividend amount & record date

Details from the exchange filings showed that the board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 525 per equity share and special dividend of Rs 131 per equity share. While the combined maths add up to Rs 656 per share for a face value of Rs 10 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming AGM.

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The record date to determine the entitlement of members for this payout is set for Friday, July 24, 2026. Once approved, the payout would be made on or after Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

This year's final dividend of Rs 525 apiece is a 10.53% increase compared to the earlier dividend of Rs 475 per share announced for the year ended March 31, 2025. Based on a current market price of Rs 27,212.60, this latest total Rs 656 dividend translates to a healthy dividend yield of around 2.41%.

Dividend history

Looking back at its dividend history, the company paid a final dividend of Rs 475 on July 25, 2025. Prior to that, it distributed a final dividend of Rs 410 on July 19, 2024. The year 2023 was also rewarding, with a final dividend of Rs 180 and a special dividend of Rs 145, both handed out on July 21, 2023.

