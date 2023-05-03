scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Education
CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected to be out soon; check details here

CBSE Results 2023: The Board conducted the class 10th examination from February 14 to March 21 and Class 12th examination from February 14 to April 5.

Representative Image Representative Image

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10th and 12th result date and time soon. 

Students who appeared for the CBSE class 10th and 12th examination will be able to check their results on the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Apart from the official CBSE portal, students will also be able to view their DigiLocker.

When will CBSE class 10th and 12th result be announced?

The date and time of the CBSE class 10th and 12th result is likely to be announced soon. The date and time of the CBSE results will be announced in advance via social media.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th result: Where to check CBSE results?

Students are advised to keep a close watch on the CBSE Board Result 2023 official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th result: How to check results online?

Go on to the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Select the Class 10th results or Class 12th results

Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

View and download the result

The board conducted the class 10 exams from February 14 to March 21 and Class 12 exams from February 14 to April 5.

As per the official data, a total of 38,83,710 students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year. Out of the total number of candidates, 21,86,940 were from Class 10 and 16,96,770 from Class 12.

Published on: May 03, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
