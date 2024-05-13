CBSE Results 2024: Class 10 declared. Where to check, passing trends & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10 on May 13. The pass percentage for this year stood at 93.60 percent. This year 22,38,827 candidates appeared for the exams of which 20,95,467 passed. This year the pass percentage has increased by 0.48 percent. In 2023, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 92.12 percent.

More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 percent marks and more than 2.12 lakh above 90 percent, officials said.

Among the regions, Thiruvananthapuram performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.75%, followed by Vijayawada (99.6%), Chennai (99.3%), Bengaluru (99.26%), Ajmer (97.1%), and Pune (96.46%). The pass percentage remained lowest in the Guwahati region at 77.94%.

This year, girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is 2.04 percent more than boys this year. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.75 percent compared to 92.71 percent for boys.

This year, CBSE conducted the Class 10 board examination from February 15 to March 13. Once the board announces the Class 10 result for 2024, students can visit the official website, i.e., cbse.nic.in, to check and download their results.

CBSE has decided not to disclose list of Class 12 and Cass 10 toppers. Instead, they have provided additional details such as overall pass percentage, top-performing regions, and results categorized by gender, school, region, etc.

The board had announced the Class 12 Result for 2024 today with an average pass percentage of 87.98 percent. Officials said 91.52 percent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

HOW TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10 RESULTS 2024 ON DIGILOCKER

To access CBSE Class 10 Results for 2024 on DigiLocker, follow these steps:

1. Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

2. Sign in to your existing DigiLocker account or register for a new account if you haven't already.

3. Once logged in, navigate to the homepage.

4. Look for the category tab or search directly for "CBSE Class 10 Results 2024"

5. Click on the relevant link.

6. Enter the necessary information in the provided fields on the new window that appears.

7. Click the "Submit" button to proceed.

8. Your CBSE Class 10 for 2024 will be displayed on your screen, ready for viewing and downloading.

HOW TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10 RESULTS 2024 VIA SMS

To receive the CBSE Class 10 results via SMS, students should compose a text message using the format "CBSE10" and send it to the designated number 7738299899. Shortly after, they will receive a text message containing all the necessary information regarding their results. It's important to note that SMS charges may vary depending on the mobile network provider.

CBSE RESULT 2024: VERIFICATION PROCESS

Students dissatisfied with their marks in the CBSE 10th exam 2024 can opt for the verification of the marks/answer sheet. The Board will announce the deadline for applying for this service. Students must fill out the application form for mark verification online on the official website. The board then re-evaluates the answer sheets for any totalling errors, missing marks, or unanswered questions. After the re-evaluation, the CBSE 10th result 2024 is shared with the students, who can also request a photocopy of the re-evaluated result.

CBSE BOARD RESULT 2024: HOW TO CHECK VIA IVRS

To check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), students can dial the number 24300699, preceded by the area code. Each call for a single roll number will be charged at 30 paisa/minute.

PASSING CRITERIA FOR CBSE BOARD RESULT 2024

To clear the CBSE board exams, students must meet the following criteria:

Obtain a grade higher than 'E' (at least 33 percent marks) in all five subjects of the external exams in the main (or compartmental exams).

For practical subjects, secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in both theoretical and practical components. Additionally, students must achieve at least 33 percent marks in aggregate. Students will receive a pass certificate if they attain a grade above 'E' in all subjects of internal assessment (unless exempted).

CBSE 10th Result 2024: Convert CGPA into percentage

To convert the overall CGPA into a percentage, simply multiply the CGPA by 9.5. For instance, if the CGPA is 8.4, it should be multiplied by 9.5, resulting in 79.80 percent.



PASSING TRENDS FOR CLASS 10 OVER LAST 5 YEARS



Class 10

2023: 93.12 percent

2022: 94.40 percent

2021: 99.04 percent

2020: 91.46 percent

2019: 92.45 percent