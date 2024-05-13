CBSE class 12 results 2024 declared! 87.98% students pass board exams; How to check results on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 exams 2024. This time around, 87.98 per cent students passed the exams, up 0.65 per cent from the last year. More than 24,000 students scored more than 95 per cent whereas over 1.16 lakh scored above 90 per cent.

More than 1.22 lakh students have been placed in compartment this year, a marginal decrease compared to last year. This year, girls outdid boys by 6.40 percentage points as over 91 per cent girls passed the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

How to CBSE Class 12 results 2024

Students can check their board results on the official CBSE websites --results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results at cbse.gov.in as well as Digilocker. Candidates can also check their results using the SMS and IVRS facility.

Checking CBSE results 2024 on official website

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Board Result 2024' link

Step 3: Login to the account

Step 4: Enter roll number/registration number and hit the 'submit' option

Step 5: You can now check the CBSE Class 12 results

Step 6: Download and save for future use

How to check CBSE Class 12 results on Digilocker

To access Class 12 CBSE results on Digilocker, students need to follow these steps.

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website or app on your device

Step 2: Sign into existing Digilocker account or register for a new one.

Step 3: After logging in, go to the homepage

Step 4: Either look for the category or search directly for 'CBSE Class 12 Results 2024'

Step 5: Enter the required information in the fields on the new window that appears

Step 6: Hit the 'submit' button to proceed

Step 7: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 will be displayed

Step 8: Download and take a printout for future use

Checking CBSE Class 12 results 2024 via SMS, IVRS

For students living in areas with poor internet connectivity, CBSE has also provided with options to get results through the SMS and IVRS facilities. To use the SMS facility, students need to type a text message in the following format "CBSE12" (roll number) (date of birth in DDMMYY format) (school number) (centre number) and send it to the designated number 7738299889.

After this, they will get a text message having the subject-wise list of their marks. In order to utilise the IVRS facility, students can dial 24300699 preceded with the area code. Each call for a single number is charged at 30 paisa/minute.

Passing trends over the last 5 years

