CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE rubbishes fake news of Class 12 results releasing today

Class 12 students have been eagerly writing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021. Meanwhile, some bad actors on the internet have taken this opportunity to cause confusion among the students.

Recently, a fake new alert was posted on Twitter saying that Class 12 CBSE term Result 2021 will be declared today at 2:00 pm.

CBSE had rubbished this news alert terming it as "fake". This also confirmed that CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 for Class 12 won't be coming out today.

Lakhs of students who had taken the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exams last year are eagerly waiting for CBSE Term 1 Results to be declared. However, CBSE is yet to announce the date and time at which the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results will be released.

The results of CBSE Term 1, whenever they are released, would be available on cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 and Class 2 students would need their roll numbers and school numbers to download the results.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results 2022: How to download scorecard from CBSE official websites: -

Visit CBSE's official website.

Look for the link on the homepage which says, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

Apart from cbseresults.nic.in., CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can also use cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in to check their marks. Candidates should also note that they can also check the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 results on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

