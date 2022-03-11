CBSE Term-II class 10 and 12 board exams to start from April 26: Check schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the schedule and dates for term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12. In a notification, the education board said that the board exams will commence from April 26.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. Term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes.

CBSE Class 10 exam schedule:



CBSE Class 12 exam schedule:

While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board added that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

''As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes,'' it said. It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet. ''These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date,'' it said.

"Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts," the notification further stated.

