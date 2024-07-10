Centre likely to maintain 'localised' leak stance on NEET-UG 2024 leak ahead of SC hearing

The Centre is expected to maintain its localised leak stance regarding the NEET-UG 2024 leak in the Supreme Court, according to the Economic Times.

The government is expected to submit a report on July 11 stating that the leak accounted to just an area and was 'systematic' or widespread.

The SC's decision regarding the case seeking a repeat of the NEET-UG 2024 exam due to reported exam paper leaks would be heavily influenced by the Centre's position.

If implemented, the move is consistent with the Centre's stance until now: it has resisted allowing all 23 lakh applicants who took the entrance exam on May 5 to retake the NEET-UG.

Additionally, the NTA will submit a "disclosure" about the "modalities" that will be followed for the 1,563 students who received grace marks between the May 5 exam and the June 23 re-test, as well as the start of the counselling process in preparation for the 2024–25 academic year.

Officials met in a closed session late on Tuesday night to discuss potential counselling choices and modalities. The information will also be discussed with the Supreme Court on July 11.

In preparation for the July 11 court hearing, where they are expected to submit reports on the actions taken to identify leak beneficiaries, the actions taken by the National Testing Authority (NTA) to identify the locations/cities where the leak occurred, and the procedures followed to identify leak beneficiaries, the Education Ministry and the NTA have been holding multiple rounds of meetings.

