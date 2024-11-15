CLAT 2025: Admit card released on official website, check how to download and other details 

The admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 were released today, November 15. Candidates can download their CLAT UG and CLAT PG hall tickets from the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 is scheduled for December 1, 2024, with the exam duration set at two hours. The UG and PG exams will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Candidates with disabilities (PwD) will receive an extended time of two hours and forty minutes, with their exams concluding at 4:40 pm.

Both the CLAT UG 2025 and CLAT PG 2025 will consist of 120 questions. After the exam, provisional answer keys will be released before the final results. Once the CLAT 2025 results are published, candidates will need to register for the admission and counselling process for UG and PG law programmes. This registration, along with the fee payment window, is expected to open in December 2024 or January 2025.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Find the admit card link on the homepage.

Log in with the required credentials.

Submit the details and download your CLAT 2025 admit card.

CLAT is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. Several other affiliated universities and organizations also use the CLAT exam for admissions.