CUET PG 2022: Answer key released; dissatisfied candidates can raise objections after paying fee

The provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency and is available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The results are expected next week. The answer keys along with recorded responses and question papers have also been released for the benefit of the students. The exam was held from September 1 to 12.

As per news reports, candidates not satisfied with the answer key may go for a review. For this, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee is non-refundable. The answer key can be challenged till September 18, up to 9 pm whereas the payment of the processing fee can be made up to 11:50 pm. Based on the challenges, the required changes will be made and the final answer key and result will be released.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, debit card/credit card/net banking/UPI up to September 18, 2022 (by 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will be accepted only through the website," NTA said in a notification.

As per the notification, the panel of specific subject experts will verify the queries and review the answers. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the CUET answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared," the notification read.

It added that the candidates won’t be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their query.

“The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after September 18, 2022. Challenges accepted against any Answer Key will be applicable to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding Question." it read.

Steps to download the answer key

One has to visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the ‘CUET PG 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’ link.

The student has to enter the login credentials, application number, and date of birth. Once done, the candidate will press the 'Submit' button. The answer keys and question paper will get displayed on the screen. With the 'View answer key and challenge' button, one can first read the answer and challenge it if not satisfied.

Steps to register your challenges

First visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in, and log in with your application number, date of birth and security pin. Click on the 'View/Challenge answer key' button. And then fill objection form as instructed and upload supporting documents. Once done, scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to the next screen. You will see the list of all the question IDs and option(s) you have challenged. You can modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s) ID for the challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’.

You can submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees via credit cards, debit cards, or UPI. Download the confirmation slip and save it for future purposes. One can also email at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or dial 011- 40759000 for further clarifications.