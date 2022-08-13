CUET-UG Phase 4 exam postponed to August 30

Higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that the examination for 11,000 candidates has been postponed to August 30 from August 17-20 to accommodate city choice for the centre.

The CUET, which stands for Central Universities Common Entrance Test, is now the second-biggest entrance exam in India with 14.9 lakh registrations. The exam, which is a national-level exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes courses, was introduced by the University Grants Commission for admission in various central universities and colleges.

(This is a developing story. Updates to follow.)