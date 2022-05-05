CUET: UGC extends last date of application to May 22; details here

The last date of application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission for the academic year 2022-23 to the undergraduate courses in Central Universities has been extended till May 22, notified University Grants Commission on Thursday.

"We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET," UGC said in a circular.

Earlier, the last date to fill out the application form is May 6 (up to 5 PM). The candidates can apply for the CUET (UG) - 2022 in the online mode only through the website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India. The final date for the examination has not been announced yet but according to the official statement, it will take place in the first or second week of July 2022.

The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (19 Languages), Section II (27 Domain specific Subjects), and Section III (General Test).

A candidate can choose a maximum of any three languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together, according to the guidelines. One of the languages chosen needs to be in lieu of the domain specific subjects.

Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects, while Section III constitutes the general test.

Section IA, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.

The language options in Section IA are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Section IB is optional, and is for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section IA. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, according to the guidelines.

All questions across sections will consider Class XII level as the benchmark, it said.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had earlier said that the test syllabus will be modelled on the Class 12 NCERT syllabus.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has called the CUET a "good system" and urged students to not be worried. Jawaharlal Nehru University had adapted the CUET in January this year while Jamia Millia Islamia has said it will hold admissions to its eight undergraduate courses on the basis of this entrance.

(With agency inputs)

