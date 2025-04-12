Delhi school summer vacations start from May 11; DoE outlines full 2025–26 academic calendar

Summer break in Delhi schools will begin on May 11, 2025, and winter holidays will start from January 1, 2026, according to the academic calendar for 2025–26 released by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE). The calendar also outlines timelines for admissions, term breaks, and teacher reporting schedules.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has officially released the school calendar for the 2025–26 academic year, detailing key dates for holidays, school operations, and admissions across government and government-aided schools in the capital. The new session began on April 1, 2025.

As per the schedule, summer vacation will run from May 11 to June 30, with teachers required to return by June 28 for preparations. An autumn break will be observed from September 29 to October 1, while winter holidays will last from January 1 to 15, 2026.

The DoE circular also outlines planned admissions for Classes VI to IX, which are to be conducted between April 1 and June 30. For non-planned admissions, the calendar allows three admission cycles, each with its own registration window.

Additionally, under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, schools will accept admissions for Classes VI to VIII throughout the year at the individual school level.

The calendar provides a structured view of the academic year, helping schools, students, and parents prepare for scheduled breaks and streamline the admission process.