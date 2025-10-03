‘Deliberate concealment of information’: Drishti IAS fined by CCPA for misleading UPSC 2022 result ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined UPSC coaching centre, Drishti IAS, for their misleading ad regarding the result of the civil services exam in 2022. The authority stated that the coaching centre misled customers by concealing important information with their ads. The CCPA then imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Drishti IAS.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Drishti IAS claimed “216+ selections in UPSC CSE 2022” in its advertisements, along with names and photographs of successful candidates. “However, upon examination, CCPA found that the claim was misleading and concealed crucial information regarding the type and duration of courses opted by these candidates,” said a statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

The ministry said that the investigation revealed that our of the 216 candidates as claimed by Drishti IAS, as many as 162 or 75 per cent had only taken the free Interview Guidance Programme (IGP) offered by the institute, and had independently cleared the Preliminary and Mains stages of UPSC CSE. It said that only 54 students were enrolled in IGP as well as other courses.

Advertisement

“This deliberate concealment of important information misled aspirants and parents into believing that Drishti IAS was responsible for their success in all stages of UPSC examination, which is a misleading advertisement under Section 2 (28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” said the ministry.

This is the second penalty imposed by CCPA on Drishti IAS, who had claimed that it facilitated “150+ selections in UPSC CSE 2021”. The ministry stated that Drishti IAS had submitted the details of over 150 candidates who were selected in UPSC CSE, unlike their claim of 161 candidates. In that case too, it was found that 148 students were enrolled in IGP, seven in Mains Mentorship Programme, four in GS Foundation Programme, and only one in Optional course. Drishti IAS was fined Rs 3 lakh and was directed to discontinue the misleading advertisement.

Advertisement

The ministry said despite being penalised earlier, Drishti IAS showed “repeated non-compliance and disregard of consumer protection norms”. “The concealment of such crucial information deprived prospective students and parents of their right to make an informed choice,” it said, creating false expectations and unfairly influencing consumer decisions.

Dristhi IAS is one among a list of coaching institutes who have been penalised and sent notices for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. CCPA has so far sent 54 notices to 26 coaching institutes to stop putting up misleading ads, with penalties amounting to Rs 90.6 lakh.