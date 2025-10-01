'Proud of its legacy, but...': Now, Amitabh Kant urges UPSC to innovate for the furure

Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday stressed that India's Civil Services Examination (CSE) must embrace modern technology to ensure officers are ready for a fast-changing world. "I am incredibly proud to be part of the legacy of the UPSC, an institution that has upheld merit and nation-building for a century," the former bureaucrat wrote on X. "Looking ahead, it must embrace cutting-edge technology to make sure our officers are prepared for a rapidly evolving world. In 100 years, we have built a solid foundation of integrity and excellence; now, we must innovate and adapt over the next 100."

Kant's comments come amid ongoing debates about the relevance and design of the CSE, with critics arguing that the exam increasingly rewards memorisation over analytical thinking, judgement, and leadership skills. Former health secretary Shailaja Chandra, writing in The Print last month, highlighted that the exam "has become an exercise in memorisation and rehearsed answers," and is failing to identify candidates who can analyse complex problems, communicate effectively, and show a zeal for public service.

Chandra traced the evolution of the exam from the 1960s, when candidates were tested on essays, optional subjects, and a personality interview, emphasizing original thinking over rote learning. She noted that reforms over the past decades, particularly the introduction of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in 2011 and the reduction of optional papers in 2013, have shifted the emphasis to memorisation and short-answer responses. "This pattern rewards memorisation across several fields, but does not test depth, reasoning, or the ability to construct and defend arguments," she wrote.

The essay paper, once a rigorous test of reasoning, has been shortened to 1,000-word essays, limiting candidates' ability to defend a position with sustained argument. With the rise of artificial intelligence, Chandra argued, the current design of the CSE is increasingly outdated. "AI can now provide unlimited information on every subject possible...When information recall is now the easiest thing in the world, why does India need to incentivise memorisation?" she asked.

Chandra also stressed the need to test qualities that AI cannot replicate: holistic thinking, judgement, prudence, moral courage, societal sensitivity, and the ability to translate political priorities into actionable, legally sound measures. She called for the interview to carry greater weight, psychometric profiling to be introduced, and rubrics to minimise bias in assessing communication, reasoning, and personality.

Highlighting the social cost of current preparation methods, Chandra noted that coaching institutes have become the primary beneficiaries of the exam's structure, while candidates often spend years and family resources in pursuit of memorisation rather than developing skills critical for effective governance. "The UPSC has lasted a hundred years. For the next century, it must stop testing what machines can do - and start testing what only human character can deliver," Chandra concluded.

