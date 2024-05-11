GSEB SSC results 2024: Gujarat Board released class 10 results; How to check, WhatsApp facility, all details here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released its GSEB SSC results 2024 for class 10. As per the data released by the board, 82.56 percent of the students have passed the examination.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on GSEB’s official website gseb.org, using their exam roll number.

In addition to the results, specifics like the district-level performance, gender-specific percentage, and overall pass rate will be disclosed.

How to check GSEB SSC Results 2024 for class 10?

Step 1: Visit www.gseb.org

Stop 2: Click on to the result page next

Step 3: Enter you exam credentials: roll number and seat number.

You can check and download your GSEB SSC result 2024

Students can also receive their results by texting their seat number to 6357300971, which is the official WhatsApp number issued by the board.

This year, the GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.