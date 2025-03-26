IIM Mumbai achieves 100% placement for 2025 batch with top salary at ₹47.5 lakh, pharma hiring surges 130%

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has announced 100 per cent placement for its 2025 batch, with the highest salary package touching ₹47.5 lakh per annum.

Sharing the placement highlights on Wednesday, IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Tiwari said the total number of offers has increased by over 10 per cent compared to last year, and the average salary package rose by 5 per cent.

A total of 198 companies participated in the placement drive. “The top 10 per cent of the batch secured an impressive average salary of ₹47.5 lakh. The top 20 per cent received ₹41.2 lakh on average, while the top 50 per cent bagged ₹34.1 lakh annually,” Prof Tiwari said.

Among sectors, the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment posted a staggering 130 per cent increase in offers, driven by rapid expansion and innovation demand. Retail and e-commerce saw a 47.73 per cent rise in offers, while consulting saw a 28.92 per cent jump in hiring.

Accenture emerged as the top recruiter with 41 offers and an average package of ₹45.37 lakh. It was followed by PwC India (18 offers) and PwC US Advisory (10 offers). Other notable recruiters included Alvarez & Marsal, OfBusiness, Praxis Global Alliance, Vodafone Idea, Workday, and ZS.

“We are extremely proud of our students and the remarkable placement outcomes this year. The successful transition to IIM Mumbai, combined with our commitment to providing future-ready education and fostering strong industry ties, has played a crucial role in this achievement,” said Tiwari.

He added, “This year's 100 per cent placement record is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and corporate partners.”

The institute, formerly the National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering (NITIE), became India’s 21st IIM in 2023 after a bill was passed in Parliament.

Prof Tiwari said the institute plans to launch a new course on urban logistics and infrastructure management and a one-year programme in public policy in the upcoming academic year. Short-term, organisation-specific courses are also in the pipeline.

(With inputs from PTI)