IIT Mandi introduces five-year integrated MBA programme, check out the course details here

the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Mandi, has made history by becoming the first IIT to introduce a five-year Integrated MBA programme. This innovative programme, known as the IMBA (BBA Analytics (Honours) and MBA DS & AI), is offered by the School of Management and is set to revolutionise the landscape of management education in India.

Designed to provide students with a unique blend of management expertise and cutting-edge skills in analytics, data science, mathematics, and statistics, the IMBA programme aims to produce future business leaders who possess a deep understanding of technology and cross-functional management capabilities. By integrating courses from diverse areas such as Humanities, Communication, and the Indian Knowledge System, the programme ensures the holistic development of its graduates.

Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, emphasised the industry's increasing demand for business leaders with expertise in data science and artificial intelligence. He highlighted the significance of equipping students with the skills to effectively utilise these technologies within the business environment which will be a key focus of the IMBA programme.

The curriculum of the IMBA programme is carefully structured to nurture students' critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. Through a combination of foundational courses in management, analytics, mathematics, statistics, communication, and personality development, students are prepared for the challenges of the modern business world.

Professor Aniruddha Chakraborty, Dean Academics at IIT Mandi, underscored the institution's commitment to providing students with a transformative educational experience. The IMBA programme is designed to offer a comprehensive range of courses that equip graduates with a well-rounded skill set highly sought after in today's dynamic business environment.

Upon completion of the full five-year programme, students will be awarded two separate degrees: BBA Analytics (Honors) and MBA DS&AI. The programme also aligns with the New Education Policy, offering students the flexibility of exit options after three or four years with relevant degree awards.

With opportunities for industry internships, exposure to diverse business environments, and access to the incubation centre for aspiring entrepreneurs, the IMBA programme at IIT Mandi offers a transformative educational journey for young aspirants looking to pursue a career in management right after 10+2.