India to set up first IIT abroad in Zanzibar, Tanzania; plans to launch programs in October 2023

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will establish its first campus outside India in Zanzibar, Tanzania. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up of campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar, Tanzania was signed between the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IIT Madras and Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) Zanzibar, Tanzania on July 5, 2023.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. This historic step reflects India’s commitment to the Global South, S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras Zanzibar campus," he wrote.

Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of @iitmadras Zanzibar campus.



Appreciate President @DrHmwinyi gracing the occasion, as also the presence of his Ministers.



This historic step reflects India’s commitment to the Global South. pic.twitter.com/X3vdnICnSE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 5, 2023

Jaishankar is on a four-day official visit to Tanzania, where he is set to hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart. As part of his vist, Jaishankar on Wednesday witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar.

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on Internationalization and recommends that "High performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

Recognising the strategic partnership between the Tanzania and India, the relationship of educational partnership has been formalised by signing the document which provides the framework for the parties to detail out the setting up of the proposed campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar, Tanzania, with plans to launch programs in Oct 2023, it added.

"This unique partnership will bring the top-ranked educational expertise of IITM to a prime destination in Africa and serve the imperative current needs of the region. The academic programs, curricula, student selection aspects and pedagogical details will be by IIT Madras, whereas the capital and operating expenditure will be met by the government of Zanzibar-Tanzania," the statement further read.

IIT Madras degrees will be awarded to the students enrolled in this campus.

The setting up of IIT Campus shall also enhance India’s reputation globally and its diplomatic relationships and expand the international footprint of IIT Madras, the MEA said.

