JEE Main 2024 result: 23 students bag perfect score of 100; how to check your result

JEE Main 2024 result declared: Telangana leads with the highest number of engineering students clinching the perfect score 100 in the JEE-Main entrance exam where 11.70 lakh candidates appeared,, as confirmed by the National Testing Agency.

Seven of the 23 students who clinched the perfect score were from Telangana. Two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also bagged the perfect score.

NTA officials said that the NTA score should not be confused with the percentage of marks obtained, as it is a normalised score derived from the relative performance of all examinees across multiple sessions. The marks acquired by these individuals are meticulously converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0, reflecting their capabilities in comparison to their peers.

The examination was administered in a wide array of languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. It extended beyond Indian borders too, reaching Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington D.C.

Notably, the exam was held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo, adding to the grandeur of this momentous occasion.

While the first edition of this exam took place in January-February, the second edition is anticipated in April. Based on the outcomes of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the crème de la crème of candidates will be selected to undertake the JEE-Advanced exam, the ultimate gateway to gain admission into the prestigious 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

