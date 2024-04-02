JEE Main, MHT-CET, EAPCET and other major exam dates revised due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Lok Sabha elections, taking place from April 19 to June 1, have led to changes in exam dates for various competitive exams and entrance tests across the country. If your exam falls within this period, expect adjustments to be made. The affected exams include JEE Main, UPSC prelims, NEET PG, KCET, MHT CET, TS EAPCET, TS POLYCET, and ICAI CA exams.

JEE Mains 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the dates for JEE Main 2024 session 2. It will now be held from April 4 to 12, 2024, instead of the previously scheduled dates of April 4 to 15.

MHT-CET (PCM AND PCB) Exams

The MHT-CET exams for the PCM group, initially set for April 16 to 30, will now be held from May 2 to 17. Meanwhile, the PCB group exams are rescheduled to take place between April 22 and 30.

TS EAPCET 2024

The TS EAPCET 2024 exam will be held on May 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2024, with two shifts each day: from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

TS POLYCET

The TS POLYCET, originally planned for May 17, 2024, has been rescheduled to May 24, 2024. The exam will take place from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

AP EAPCET 2024

The AP EAPCET 2024 has been rescheduled by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). It will now be held from May 16 to 22, 2024.

UPSC Civil Services Exam

The UPSC civil service prelims exam, originally set for May 26, 2024, will now take place on June 16, 2024.

NEET PG 2024

The NEET PG 2024 exam has been pushed back to June 23, 2024, and the results are anticipated by July 15, 2024.

ICAI CA Exam

The ICAI CA intermediate exams for Group 1 will take place on May 3, 5, and 9, 2024. For Group 2, the exams are scheduled for May 11, 15, and 17, 2024.

CUET UG Exams

The CUET UG exams are planned from May 15 to 31, 2024. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is contemplating changing the dates because they overlap with the election schedule.

JEE Advanced and NEET UG

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam will go ahead as planned on May 26, 2024, with no alterations. Similarly, NEET UG 2024 is scheduled for May 5, 2024, with no updates announced so far.

KCET 2024 Exams

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 is scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2024. Despite previous changes to avoid conflicts with the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, there are no further alterations.