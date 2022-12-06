JEE-Main, NEET-UG, CU-ET-UG entrance tests: Govt to release fixed calendar from 2023

The government is expected to release a fixed calendar for national competitive entrance exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from 2023.

The exam schedule for admissions to medical, engineering and undergraduate colleges will be shared by the education ministry this week. Potential candidates can check the JEE Main, NEET and CUET 2023 dates once they are out at nta.ac.in.

The ministry has decided to release a fixed calendar for NTA exams so that candidates have more clarity regarding the dates and admission schedule and those appearing for the exams can prepare better.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a committee that is working on the fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023. NTA had formed two expert committees in November, after the exams were conducted. One of the committees is working on the annual schedule of JEE Main, CUET, and NEET 2023 whereas the other committee will review the infrastructure of exam centres. For conducting the exams, the committee will have experts from the IITs, central universities, and officials with experience.

According to reports, the JEE (Main) dates would be in mid-Jan and April. Therefore, students who have appeared for their Class 12th Board Exams in the years 2021 and 2022 can appear for the JEE Main exam. Students who are appearing for their Class 12 Board Exams in 2023 can also apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam.

CUET UG is most likely to be conducted between April 3rd week and May 1st week of 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.



