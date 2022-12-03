JEE Main 2023 Registration dates: Step-by-Step guide to apply, eligibility, documents needed and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the registration date for the Joint Entrance Examinations Mains 2023 soon. The NTA will open the registration portal on time. Candidate registration for JEE Main 2023 will open once the registration link is activated. On jeemain.nta.nic.in, the application for the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 will go live.



The entrance exam will be held in two sessions, and candidates may take one or both. To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates must rank among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains.



JEE Main 2023 is open to candidates who passed the class 12 or equivalent exam in 2021, 2022, and who will be taking the exam in 2023. There is no upper age limit for participating in JEE Main, but applicants might need to meet the age requirements of the institution(s) where they want to be admitted.



Exam pattern, syllabus, and other information relevant to aspirants will be included in the JEE Main information bulletin. It will be made public prior to registration.



Students who are interested in the JEE Main 2023 application process must go through several steps. The application process consists of four stages: registration, application form completion, image upload, and payment of the application fee.



The NTA JEE Mains Exam Date 2023 is expected to be announced next week. According to numerous media reports, NTA will announce JEE exam dates on the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.



Documents Required

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Class 12 mark sheet



Step by Step guide to register for JEE Main 2023:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration.

Create a user account and login credentials.

Now, sign in and complete the application form.

Upload your documents and pay the applicable fee.

Submit the form and print the confirmation page.

Make a copy of the used photograph.

