JEE Main Results 2023: JEE Main Session 1 result out! 20 students secure 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency has declared the result for the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

A total of 20 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile marks in the examination. NTA took to its official Twitter handle to announce the name of these candidates.

The names of these candidates are Abhineet Majety, Amogh Jalan, Apurva Samota, Ashik Stenny, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Deshank Pratap Singh, Dhruv Sanjay Singh, Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde, Duggineni Venkata Yugesh, Gulshan Kumar, Guthikonda Abhiram, Kaushal Vijayvergiya, Krish Gupta, Mayank Soni, N K Vishwaajith, Nipun Goel, Rishi Kalra, Soham Das, Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy.

There are no female candidates in the top 20 this year.

How to check JEE Results

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 examination can check their result at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The login credentials required for JEE Main session 1 result are application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1

This year, a total of 8.6 lakh students registered for session 1 of JEE Main 2023. Around 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Session one of JEE Main 2023 recorded the highest ever attendance with 95.8 percent.

