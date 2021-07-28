JNU entrance exam to be held between Sept 20-23, says VC M Jagadesh Kumar

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam will be held between September 20 and 23, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

He said once the results of the entrance exam are announced, the admission process will be started without delay.

For programmes requiring viva, it will be held online, Kumar said, adding that students won't be required to travel in these difficult times of pandemic.

The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency online at designated centres.

The JNU online registration commenced from Tuesday and will be on till August 27.

The National Testing Agency announced the dates for Delhi University Entrance Test-2021 on Tuesday.

The exams will commence from September 26 and will end on October 1.

Delhi University commenced the registration process for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes on Monday while for undergraduate programmes the registration process will commence from August 2.

Entrance exams will be held for Ph.D, PG and M.Phil programmes and a few undergraduate courses.

