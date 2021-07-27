UKs Graduate route visa open for applications, Indian students to benefit

The UK government has introduced a new post-study work visa for international graduates, offering them the option to apply for the right to stay for job experience at the end of their university courses. Designed for recent international graduates who have been awarded their degree from a recognised UK university, the Graduate route will allow them to stay on and look for work for at least two years, effectively transitioning into the UK job market and the Skilled Worker Route.

The Graduate route visa, announced last year by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, is now open for applications and is expected to particularly benefit Indian students, who are known to choose their degree courses based on the prospect of work experience.

"Under the UK government's points-based immigration system, talented students from India and across the globe now have the opportunity to kick start their careers in the UK at the highest levels of business, science, technology and the arts," Patel said in a statement.

"Once they've received their world-leading qualification from one of our fantastic education institutions, this new visa will give them the freedom to fulfil their aspirations and advance their careers," she added.

The new route for ‘internationally mobile individuals’ will also allow beneficiaries to extend their visas and settle in the UK, subject to meeting certain requirements. Moreover, it is not required to have a sponsoring employer, allowing flexibility to switch jobs and develop a career.

The UK issued more than 56,000 student visas for Indian students last year, bringing a 13 per cent increase from the previous year and almost a quarter of all student visas issued.

Edited by Rupashree Ravi

