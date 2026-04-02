KVS Admissions 2026: Registration window ends today for these classes; details here

The registration period for admissions to Class 1 and Balvatika 1 and 3 at Kendriya Vidyalayas will close on April 2 for the 2026-27 academic year. Parents and guardians who haven't applied yet can submit their applications via the official KVS website. Class 1 registrations are being handled exclusively online, while applications for the Balvatika classes can also be made through the specified portal. Advertisement

Provisional list dates announced

Following the closure of registrations, KVS will release the first provisional admission list for Balvatika 1, 2 and 3 on April 8, 2026. For Class 1, the list is scheduled to be published on April 9.

However, in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, the provisional lists for both Class 1 and Balvatika will be announced on April 10, considering polling activities due to the General Elections in these regions.

Eligibility criteria for Class 1

To apply for admission to Class 1, a child must be six years old as of March 31 of the academic year. Children born on April 1 are also eligible for consideration.

Parents are required to submit a valid proof of age, such as a birth certificate issued by a recognised authority. Accepted documents include records issued by municipal bodies, notified area councils, village panchayats, military hospitals or service records of defence personnel.

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How to apply for KVS Admission 2026

Applicants can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official KVS website

Click on the admission registration link for 2026

Complete the registration by providing required details

Fill out the application form

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Important instructions for applicants

KVS has clarified that in schools operating in double shifts, each shift will be treated as a separate institution for admission purposes, and no request for a shift change will be entertained later.

If multiple applications are submitted for the same child in one Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last submitted form will be considered valid.

Additionally, the address provided during the application process will be treated as final for determining neighbourhood eligibility. Requests for changes will generally not be accepted, except in specific cases such as government employees relocating to official accommodation after the admission lists are released.