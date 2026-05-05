 Hospital fire safety norms updated. Read what’s changing for ICUs and audits

The Union Health Ministry has issued revised fire and life safety guidelines for healthcare facilities, introducing more detailed rules for high-risk areas such as intensive care units and operation theatres, along with a stronger compliance framework.

The updated guidelines build on the earlier framework but provide clearer instructions for hospital settings, particularly where patients cannot be moved easily. They outline evacuation processes, including horizontal evacuation and staged movement of patients during emergencies.

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The guidelines include detailed, unit-specific evacuation protocols for ICUs, NICUs, PICUs and operation theatres, which are classified as high-risk areas.

Hospitals have been asked to set up Fire Safety Committees and appoint trained Fire Safety Officers, with defined responsibilities for administrators and clinical staff.

The guidelines also highlight electrical faults as a key cause of hospital fires and call for closer monitoring of wiring, equipment and load management, especially in critical care areas.

They mandate quarterly fire hazard assessments and annual fire safety audits, with hospitals required to maintain hazard registers, conduct staff training and carry out mock drills to improve emergency response.

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“A nationwide campaign must be undertaken to strengthen fire safety in hospitals,” said Krishna S. Vatsa, Member, National Disaster Management Authority, adding that regular audits and preparedness at the facility level are critical.

The Ministry said the guidelines are aligned with the National Building Code and are intended to improve safety practices across healthcare facilities.

The move comes as hospital fire incidents continue to raise concerns over infrastructure, maintenance and preparedness in healthcare settings.