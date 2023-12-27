'MPhil not recognised degree': UGC warns universities against offering MPhill courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, warned universities against offering Master of Philosophy programme (MPhil) courses, saying it is not a recognised degree. In addition, UGC cautioned students against taking admission in such programmes offered by certain universities.

In the issued notice, the UGC said that even after declaring the MPhil degree non-recognised, a few universities are offering admissions for the same.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree.” states the notice issued by the UGC.

"The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme," Joshi said.

The commission has also asked the universities to take immediate steps required to stop admissions to any such MPhil programme for the academic year 2023-24.

Earlier, UGC declared the MPhil degree illegitimate and instructed higher educational institutions not to offer MPhil courses at their universities.