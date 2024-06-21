NEET 'mantri ji' row: EOU to investigate Tejashwi's PS Pritam for booking guest house for NEET paper leak mastermind

Ad the ongoing investigations in the NEET-UG paper leak escalate, Economic Offences Unit (EOU) will be investigating Tejashwi Yadav's PS Pritam today. According to the reports, he might be investigated around the guest house booking angle of the case. Pritam was reportedly involved in the booking of the guest house in Patna, where the alleged leak of the NEET paper took place.

Related Articles

Pritam had booked a room for NEET paper leak mastermind Sikandar Yadavendu. Sinha said that on May 1, Tejashwi's PS Pritam Kumar called RCD employee Pradeep to book a room in a government guest house for Sikandar.

The Bihar Police has so far arrested 13 persons, including four examinees and their family members, in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the NEET-UG held on May 5.

During the probe, it was found that a room was booked in the guest house for one of the candidates. The room was booked in the name of Sikandar but there was also a mention of 'Mantri Ji'.

Today, Sinha claimed that this 'Mantri Ji' was Tejashwi Yadav. During the press conference, Pradeep told the press that he had received a call from Pritam to book a room in the guest house in the name of Sikandar.

The booking register showed the name of one candidate Anurag Yadav, who is the nephew of Sikanadar. And the next of Anurag Yadav, there was a mention of 'Mantri Ji'.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if the CBI inquires Pritam Kumar and Tejashwi, it will be clear who is behind the paper leak. He also said that in Bihar, not only the ministers who are in power but even the former ministers are called "mantri ji".

Sinha said Pritam got the booking done by calling them 'Mantri Ji'. He also claimed that the relationship between Pritam and Sikandar Yadav was getting established.

Anurag Yadav, one of the candidates arrested in connection with the result irregularities, has admitted that the leaked question paper provided to him matched the actual exam question paper. Anurag Yadav is the relative of Sikandar Yadavendu.

Yadavendu is currently employed at Bihar's Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad)