NEET-PG 2021 counselling: SC refuses special stray round to fill 1,456 seats

Supreme Court has refused a special stray round of counselling to fill the remaining 1,456 seats in NEET-PG 2021. The top court said that stray round cannot be conducted as it could impact the quality of medical education in the country.

Supreme Court said that there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which affects public health. A bench of justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee to not allow any stray rounds is in the interest of both medical education and public health, news agency PTI reported.

It added, "You're giving a chance for corruption in admissions if you add seats in the middle of the process."

Justice Shah also mentioned that the inefficiency in the system added to students' stress levels and asked the MCC and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to give an explanation immediately.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh appeared for the Centre and told the apex court earlier this week that classes had already begun in February and holding classes for another 6-8 months is not feasible at this point. Singh added NEET 2022 teaching will be affected if more rounds of counselling are conducted.

(With inputs from Aneesha Mathur, PTI)