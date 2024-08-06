NEET PG 2024 confidential NBEMS notice leaked days before exam

In a crucial development for postgraduate medical aspirants, the All FMGs Association (AFA) has raised alarms over a potential leak of crucial information related to the NEET PG exam.

The association took to social media platform X to voice its concerns, highlighting that a notice from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) surfaced just days before the highly anticipated examination which was postponed earlier.

The leaked notice has sparked anxiety among students and stakeholders, especially in light of recent incidents involving paper leaks and cheating in various entrance exams across the country.

The NBEMS has yet to confirm the authenticity of the leaked document, as no such notice has been posted on its official website.

The leaked notice contained crucial details about the examination due on August 11. These included information about Time of the Exam (both shifts), Entry time for candidates, Mode of conduct of exam, total number of candidates and more.

The post by AFA read, "It appears that a confidential letter from NBEMS has been leaked in public, containing information about the exam shift and the number of students taking the exam.

If a confidential letter can be leaked, can we be confident about the security of the NEET PG paper? "

Initially slated for June 23, 2024, the NEET PG entrance examination had to be rescheduled due to these developments.

Following the cancellation, representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held discussions with the President of the National Board of Examination to outline the difficulties faced by NEET PG aspirants.

NEET PG stands as the crucial gateway for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses, in accordance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. It serves as the single recognised entrance examination for MD/MS/PG Diploma admissions in universities and institutions across India, catering also to foreign nationals seeking medical education opportunities in the nation, as outlined in the official information bulletin.

