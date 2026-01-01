Godfrey Phillips shares tumble over 19%; here's what tech charts hint at

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd fell sharply in the first trading session of calendar year 2026 after the government announced an excise duty on cigarettes, effective February 1. The stock declined 19.24 per cent in Thursday's trade, touching a day's low of Rs 2,230.15.

The fall followed the Centre's recent notification linked to the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025, which replaces a provisional levy on cigarettes and tobacco products. As per Wednesday's statement, the excise duty will be charged in addition to the existing 40 percent GST, thereby tightening the tax structure for the industry.

India currently taxes cigarettes at up to 53 per cent of retail value, comprising a 28 per cent GST along with a size-based value levy. The rate is still lower than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended 75 per cent total tax on tobacco products, aimed at curbing consumption.

Technically, the stock traded below the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 26.05. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock appears weak on the charts and could slip towards Rs 2,200 level in the near term.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.20/28.87 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.03. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 79.66/80.57 with a return on equity (RoE) of 30.93. As per Trendlyne data, Godfrey Phillips has a one-year beta of 1.21, indicating high volatility.

The company has a product portfolio including Marlboro, Four Square, Red & White, Cavanders, Focus and others. ITC has Classic, Gold Flake, India Kings, Wills Navy Cut, Insignia, Players, Scissors, Capstan and American Club among its key cigarette brands. As of September 2025, promoters held a 72.58 per cent stake in Godfrey Phillips.