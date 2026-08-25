NEET PG 2026 admit cards out? Check exact release date, steps to download, exam day rules

Steps to download NEET PG 2026 admit card

Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by logging into the NBEMS website and following these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS examination portal.

Select the NEET PG 2026 section.

Click on the Applicant Login option.

Enter the registered user ID and password.

Open the candidate dashboard.

Access the admit card link and download the document. Advertisement

Take a printout to carry on the day of the examination.

Candidates should not wait until the examination day to check their admit card. Any discrepancies should be identified early so that necessary corrections can be sought.

Details candidates must verify

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check whether all personal and examination-related details are correct. Key information includes:

Candidate’s name and spelling

Roll number

Category details

Examination centre address

Reporting time

The centre location and reporting instructions should be reviewed carefully to avoid delays on the day of the exam.

Entry to the examination hall will require a printed admit card along with an original government-issued photo ID. Candidates can use documents such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Passport as identity proof.

Advertisement

What happens after NEET PG 2026?

The NEET PG 2026 results are expected to be announced by September 30, 2026. The same date is also the deadline for candidates to complete their mandatory internship requirement.

Following the declaration of results, the counselling process is expected to begin around September or October through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The counselling schedule is likely to include multiple stages: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC will conduct counselling for 50% All India Quota seats, while state authorities will handle the remaining 50% State Quota seats separately.