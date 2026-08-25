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NEET PG 2026 admit cards out? Check exact release date, steps to download, exam day rules

NEET PG 2026 admit cards out? Check exact release date, steps to download, exam day rules

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted on August 30, 2026, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates must download their admit cards before the exam and carefully verify the information mentioned on them

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 11:02 AM IST
NEET PG 2026 admit cards out? Check exact release date, steps to download, exam day rulesNEET PG 2026 admit card update: NBEMS to provide hall ticket through login portal

The NEET PG 2026 admit card is expected to be made available on August 25, 2026, for candidates appearing in the postgraduate medical entrance examination. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will provide the hall ticket through the candidate login facility on its official examination portals.

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The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted on August 30, 2026, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates must download their admit cards before the exam, carefully verify the information mentioned on them and carry a printed copy along with a valid government-issued photo identity document to the examination centre.

Steps to download NEET PG 2026 admit card

Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by logging into the NBEMS website and following these steps:

  • Visit the official NBEMS examination portal.

  • Select the NEET PG 2026 section.

  • Click on the Applicant Login option.

  • Enter the registered user ID and password.

  • Open the candidate dashboard.

  • Access the admit card link and download the document.

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  • Take a printout to carry on the day of the examination.

Candidates should not wait until the examination day to check their admit card. Any discrepancies should be identified early so that necessary corrections can be sought.

Details candidates must verify

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check whether all personal and examination-related details are correct. Key information includes:

  • Candidate’s name and spelling

  • Roll number

  • Category details

  • Examination centre address

  • Reporting time

The centre location and reporting instructions should be reviewed carefully to avoid delays on the day of the exam.

Entry to the examination hall will require a printed admit card along with an original government-issued photo ID. Candidates can use documents such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Passport as identity proof.

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What happens after NEET PG 2026?

The NEET PG 2026 results are expected to be announced by September 30, 2026. The same date is also the deadline for candidates to complete their mandatory internship requirement.

Following the declaration of results, the counselling process is expected to begin around September or October through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The counselling schedule is likely to include multiple stages: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC will conduct counselling for 50% All India Quota seats, while state authorities will handle the remaining 50% State Quota seats separately.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 11:02 AM IST
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