NEET-PG exam date: NBEMS warns against fake notices being circulated on social media

As the uncertainties around the announcement of new dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) arise, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned several fake circulars and notices that are viral on various social media platforms.

The fake circulars, along with false emails and messages, are reportedly duping as to being from NBEMS. The exam body noted that their circulation is causing confusion and stress among the candidates who are supposed to appear for the examination scheduled soon.

In a formal public announcement on Wednesday, July 3, NBEMS mentioned that all alerts issued since July 2020 had a QR code and offered recommendations for spotting false notices. Users can confirm the warning on the official NBEMS website by scanning this QR code.

The official websites of NBEMS are natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, the organisation has emphasised. Notably, NBEMS is not officially active on any social media network, including 'X'. It is strongly recommended that candidates seeking accurate and trustworthy information on NBEMS exams should consult these official sources.

Initially slated for June 23, 2024, the NEET PG entrance examination had to be rescheduled due to several paper leak developments.

Following the cancellation, representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held discussions with the President of the National Board of Examination to outline the difficulties faced by NEET PG aspirants.

Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of the IMA, articulated these concerns and pushed for an early announcement of the exam dates. Dr. Abhijat Sheth, Chief of the National Board of Examination (NBE), reassured the IMA that the new dates for the exam would be revealed imminently.