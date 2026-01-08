BHEL shares tumble nearly 9%; here's the possible trigger

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) witnessed a sharp sell-off during the fag end of the session on Thursday, eventually closing 8.78 per cent lower at Rs 276.90.

The steep decline followed a Reuters report citing sources, which claimed that the finance ministry is considering scrapping five-year-old restrictions on Chinese companies participating in government tenders. Business Today, however, has not independently verified the report at the time of writing this story.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Separately, the state-owned engineering major informed stock exchanges that it has crossed a key milestone under its 'Make in India' push for the rail transportation segment. BHEL said it has begun supplying underslung traction converters for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project, which is being executed by a BHEL-led consortium in partnership with TRSL.

From a technical standpoint, BHEL's scrip traded below its 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 42.24. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a standalone/consolidated price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 174.55/169.76 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.85. Standalone/consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.56/1.60 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.20. According to Trendlyne data, BHEL has a one-year beta of 1.59, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

Around 28.17 lakh shares changed hands on BSE, way more than the two-week average volume of 5.89 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 78.58 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 94,816.59 crore.

The PSU is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India engaged in the design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of the economy.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 63.17 per cent stake in the state-owned entity.