NEET PG exam dates not to be announced today, Check other details here

The revised date for NEET PG 2024 was set to be unveiled today. The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, recently hinted that the updated exam schedule is likely to be disclosed by Monday or Tuesday.

However, another report stated that the exam date will not be announced today, according to the Indian Express.

Candidates are strongly advised to closely monitor the official website of NEET PG (natboard.edu.in) for the most current information and updates.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) decided to postpone the NEET PG exam as a precautionary step amidst growing concerns about the credibility of competitive exams in the country.

Initially slated for June 23, 2024, the NEET PG entrance examination had to be rescheduled due to these developments.

Following the cancellation, representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held discussions with the President of the National Board of Examination to outline the difficulties faced by NEET PG aspirants.

Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of the IMA, articulated these concerns and pushed for an early announcement of the exam dates. Dr. Abhijat Sheth, Chief of the National Board of Examination (NBE), reassured the IMA that the new dates for the exam would be revealed imminently.

NEET PG stands as the crucial gateway for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses, in accordance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. It serves as the single recognised entrance examination for MD/MS/PG Diploma admissions in universities and institutions across India, catering also to foreign nationals seeking medical education opportunities in the nation, as outlined in the official information bulletin.

