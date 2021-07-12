NEET-UG 2021 to be held on September 12; check out full details

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday that the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 will be held on September 12. The newly appointed Education Minister stated the application process will begin from 5 pm on July 13 i.e tomorrow. Candidates can apply through the National Testing Agency (NTA) website.

"The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). (sic)," Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Monday.

Pradhan added that to ensure that social distancing norms are followed, the number of cities in which NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198.

The number of examination centres will be increased in comparison to the last year. In 2020, 3,862 centres were used for conducting the NEET-UG.

Pradhan has stated that to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face masks will be provided to all NEET-UG 2021 candidates at the examination centres.

"Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc will also be ensured," he added.

NEET-UG is of the most important exams for medical aspirants in the country. It is attempted by lakhs of candidates every year. Admissions in medical courses across the country are given based on the results of NEET-UG. Over 13.6 lakh students had taken the NEET-UG last year.

NEET-UG, held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is generally held in early May but due to the second COVID-19 wave, it was postponed.

