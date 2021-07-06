CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022: How Term 1 will differ from Term 2 examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that cancelled its board exams announced its new assessment method on Monday. It said that the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms. Both will contain 50 per cent syllabus. While the division of the terms will be done in a systematic manner keeping in mind the interconnectivity of concepts and topics, there will be a difference in the Term 1 examinations and the Term 2 examinations.

Moreover, the syllabus will be rationalised and efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical exams and projects more credible, the CBSE stated.

If you are appearing for board exams in 2022, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

TERM 1 EXAMS

The Term 1 exams will be conducted at the end of the first term in a flexible schedule between November-December 2021. Dates will be notified subsequently.

Term 1 will mostly involve Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The exams will be of 90 minutes each and will cover only the rationalised syllabus of the first term ie 50 per cent of the entire syllabus.

The responses that will be recorded on OMR sheets will be scanned and uploaded at the CBSE portal or alternatively evaluated and marks uploaded by the schools on the very same day. The final direction in this regard will be conveyed to schools by the Examination Unit of the Board.

CBSE will send the question papers to schools along with marking scheme.

External Center Superintendents and Observers appointed by CBSE will supervise the exams.

Term 1 exam marks will contribute to the final overall score of students.

TERM 2 EXAMS

The Term 2 or year-end examinations will be based on the rationalised syllabus of the second term ie 50 per cent of the entire syllabus.

This term exams will be held around March-April 2022 at examination centres fixed by the board.

Unlike Term 1, Term 2 papers will be of 2 hours and have questions of different formats including case-based, situation-based, open ended-short answer, long answer type.

In case the situation is not conducive to a descriptive examination, a 90-minute MCQ-based exam will be conducted at the end of Term 2 too.

Marks of Term 2 examination would contribute to the final overall score.

