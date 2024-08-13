NEET UG counseling 2024: Round 1 finally to begin on August 14, check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), is poised to kick off the first round of NEET UG counselling on August 14, 2024. The counselling process will offer 1,09,145 seats in MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and 27,868 seats in BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery).

Additionally, approximately 1,000 seats in BSc Nursing, along with multiple seats in AYUSH and veterinary courses across India, will be allocated through this counselling process.

In a notice dated July 29, the DGHS announced, “It is hereby informed that the NEET UG counselling for the Academic session 2024 is expected to commence tentatively from 14th of August 2024. However, the registration process for the counselling may begin in the first week of August. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the MCC website for information regarding the schedule and further processes related to counselling.”

According to Dr. B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC), registration for the counselling process is expected to commence in the first week of August. "The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Additionally, counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats, as well as seats in AYUSH and nursing programs," reported The Hindu.

Candidates seeking to participate in the NEET UG counselling are encouraged to visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in for further details regarding the counselling process.

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE

CONTENTS FINAL DATES Registration and payment August 14 to 20, 2024 Choice filling and locking August 16 to 20, 2024 Processing of seat allotment August 21 to 22, 2024 Round 1 allotment result August 23, 2024 Reporting and joining August 24 to 29, 2024 Verification of Joined candidates data by institutes August 30 to 31, 2024

How to register for Round 1 of NEET-UG counselling?

Visit NEET-UG's official website

Click on reg link: ' NEET-UG counselling new'

Enter credentials

Complete and fill out the counselling form

Upload the required documents

Fill choices from round 1 allotments

Save and submit

The Medical Commission will oversee the counselling for 15 percent of all-India quota seats, as well as for 100 percent of seats at all AIIMS, all central universities, JIPMER (Puducherry), and deemed universities.

The urgency for these counselling sessions comes on the heels of the National Testing Agency (NTA) releasing the final results of the NEET UG examination, which took place on May 5. This release followed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss several petitions concerning alleged paper leaks and irregularities associated with the exam.

Students who successfully passed the NEET exam are now eligible to apply for the NEET UG Counselling 2024, which will be conducted in multiple rounds to allocate seats in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and veterinary courses.

