NEET-UG retest: Drones, QRTs deployed in Gujarat; paper leak suspects under radar

Authorities in Gujarat have put in place extensive security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Sunday’s NEET-UG re-examination, with police deployment at test centres and multiple monitoring measures to prevent any form of malpractice, PTI reported. In Ahmedabad, drones and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be part of the security plan.

Advertisement

Officials said preparations have also been completed in Gandhinagar and Vadodara, where local police, central security agencies, academic observers and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be involved in overseeing the examination process. Restrictions, escort arrangements for question papers and surveillance measures have also been put in place.

BT Explainer: Why Telegram, not WhatsApp, became NEET crackdown target

"The Ahmedabad police force is fully prepared for the NEET-UG re-examination at 23 examination centres across the city, where around 10,445 candidates are expected to appear," said Reema Munshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Police Control Room in Ahmedabad. She said six DCPs, personnel from 15 police station jurisdictions and traffic staff from 14 police stations have been deployed to maintain law and order and facilitate the smooth movement of students. All station house officers (SHOs) and their teams will remain on duty throughout the examination period, she added. Munshi said the crime branch will also deploy QRTs for immediate intervention in case of any emergency or untoward incident.

Advertisement

"As part of enhanced surveillance measures, eight drones will be used for aerial monitoring around examination centres, while the Cyber Crime Branch and social media cell will conduct continuous online patrolling to curb the spread of rumours, misinformation or panic situations," Munshi told PTI. She added that Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) G S Malik, who is also Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, has issued a notification imposing certain restrictions to prevent irregularities during the examination. Photocopy centres located near examination venues have been directed to remain closed during exam hours, she said.

NEET-UG 2026 retest: Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi centre, NTA swings into action

DCP Zone-1 Harshadkumar Patel said an escort has been arranged from strong rooms to exam centres for the vehicles carrying question papers. He said police personnel have been deployed at each examination centre as per the prescribed scale, based on the number of applicants, to conduct frisking and ensure security arrangements. Patel added that traffic arrangements and parking facilities for applicants’ parents were reviewed on Friday.

Advertisement

In Gandhinagar, security arrangements have been deployed across five exam centres. "The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted at five centres across Gandhinagar, where a total of 2,597 students expected to appear. Three-tier security arrangements, comprising local police administration, central security agencies, such as the Central Armed Police Forces and academic observers, are in place," said Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector-30 Principal and Gandhinagar City Coordinator Alok Kumar Tiwari. He said the academic observers include faculty members from higher educational institutions and engineering colleges, deployed to help ensure a fair and impartial examination.

Vadodara City Police and the NTA have also completed preparations for the examination. Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said, "Ahead of the exam, mock drills were conducted at 17 examination centres across the city, with participation from police officials, NTA officials, and other concerned agencies." He said guidelines regarding prohibited items have been issued to ensure the examination is conducted securely and transparently, and that special surveillance is being maintained to detect any suspicious or criminal activities. Individuals linked to the 2024 paper leak case are also being closely monitored, he said. "Special security arrangements are in place for strong rooms, escort parties, and the safe transportation of examination materials to the centres," he added.

Advertisement

Across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vadodara, officials said security, surveillance, escort and traffic measures have been put in place for the NEET-UG re-examination, with police, central agencies, academic observers and the NTA involved in the arrangements.