'No one will be spared': PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases amid CJP protests

As protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party spread across the country over alleged examination irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X early on Thursday with a direct response, announcing the establishment of fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases and promising that no one responsible would go unpunished.

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In a post that laid out both an administrative directive and a political stance, PM Modi wrote, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!"

He said the decision to set up fast-track courts had already been communicated to the relevant authorities. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," he wrote.

The Prime Minister made clear the government's position on accountability: "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

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He added that speed would be central to how the courts operate. "Fast-track courts will be established for the swift resolution of cases to ensure that the guilty in all cases of paper leaks are given strict punishment at the earliest. Instructions have been issued in this regard that the concerned departments must ensure all necessary action."

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!



We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

Framing the move as part of a broader pattern of student-focused policy, Modi said: "This is an important step in the series of decisions being taken by the government to safeguard the interests of students."

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He closed with a reiteration of the government's zero-tolerance position: "No one who tampers with the future of our youth will be spared."

The announcement comes amid sustained pressure from the CJP-led protest movement, which has been demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose participation in the fast at Jantar Mantar drew widespread public attention, had been on hunger strike for over two weeks before the government engaged with the protesters. A planned march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session continues as protests enter their 4th day.