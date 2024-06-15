Not a suicide, but a murder? Probe reveals IIT Kharagpur student shot and stabbed in 2022

In a recent development shedding new light on the death of Faizan Ahmed, a student at the esteemed IIT Kharagpur, a second forensic report has unveiled chilling details pointing towards murder as the cause of his death in 2022. The revelation comes in the wake of a second autopsy ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

Conducted by a forensic expert, the analysis revealed crucial evidence indicating that Ahmed succumbed to both stabbing and gunshot wounds. The expert's detailed report, submitted to the court in May this year will play a critical role in the forthcoming legal proceedings. As per The Indian Express, the final report is anticipated to be presented before the high court during the upcoming hearing next week.

The findings detailed in Dr. AK Gupta's report outlined a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan's neck, alongside a stab wound on the right. Notably, these critical injuries had been omitted from the initial police report following the preliminary investigations in 2022. Sources acquainted with the matter revealed to the newspaper that the first autopsy of the student's body was devoid of any video documentation.

Moreover, the forensic report disclosed the presence of human blood in Faizan's nail cuttings and hair strands, dispelling speculations of death by poisoning.

Faizan Ahmed's grieving mother took the responsibility to seek justice for her son, petitioning the Calcutta High Court in May 2023 to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unravel the mystery around his untimely demise. In response, the court sanctioned the exhumation of Faizan's remains, authorising a second post-mortem examination.

The 23-year-old mechanical engineering student from Tinsukia in Assam was discovered lifeless in a room at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hostel on October 14, 2022, in a room that did not belong to him. Despite the lapse of three days before his body was found in a state of decomposition on the campus, the authorities have yet not discovered any suspects linked to the case.

Initially presumed to be a case of suicide based on preliminary probes, Faizan's family has persistently alleged foul play, hinting at possible hazing on the university premises.