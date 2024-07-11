Over 1 lakh ninth-graders fail in academic year 2023-24 in Delhi govt schools

In a disappointing performance, more than 100,000 ninth-grade students enrolled in Delhi government schools have faced failure in their annual exams for the academic year 2023-24. Alongside them, over 90,000, including eighth and eleventh graders, also did not meet the passing criteria this year.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DDE) made public these statistics in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by a PTI Bhasha correspondent. The Indian capital city is home to a total of 1,050 government schools and 37 Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence.

The other data shared by the DDE indicates-

101,331 ninth-grade students failed in 2023-24

88,409 in 2022-23

28,531 in 2021-22

31,540 in 2020-21

Similarly, 51,914 students faced failure in the eleventh grade in the latest academic year, compared to 54,755 in 2022-23, 7,246 in 2021-22, and only 2,169 in 2020-21.

An additional 46,622 eighth-grade students could not clear their exams in 2023-24, a consequence possibly linked to the cancellation of the 'no-detention policy' under the Right to Education Act.

Delhi Government's New Promotion Policy

An unnamed official from the Delhi Education Department shed light on the new 'Promotion Policy' in place. Under this policy, students in classes V to VIII who do not pass their annual exams will not be promoted to the next grade. However, they will have a chance to reappear for the exam within two months to improve their scores.

To move on to the next grade, students must achieve a minimum of 25 per cent in each subject during the re-examination. Those who do not meet this standard will be categorized as 'repeat' students and will be required to stay in the same class until the commencement of the subsequent academic year.

