Delhi University (DU) is set to commence admissions for undergraduate programmes from the third week of May 2026, shortly after the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) concludes, university officials told news agency PTI on Monday.

The admissions process will follow the familiar structure of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, which will be used to handle the multiple-phase process.

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The first phase of admission will involve registration, with the entire process being dependent on CUET results. Students will apply for eligible subjects after subject mapping is completed.

The CUET-UG 2026 exam is scheduled to tentatively take place between May 11 and May 31, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Haneet Gandhi, DU's Dean of Admissions, explained, "The registration process for DU will begin once the CUET exams begin, so hopefully we will open the portal for registration around the third week of May."

She added that DU's primary focus, like in previous years, will be to complete the admissions process on time to ensure classes start without delay. "We will try to shorten the allocation period as much as possible. Even if one or two days are adjusted per round, that should be enough," Gandhi noted, addressing concerns about previous delays.

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In recent years, there have been concerns from university teachers about the impact of CUET-based admissions on the academic cycle. Professors have raised alarms about the disruptions caused by delays in the process. Gandhi assured that DU is working to address these concerns, especially by making the CSAS portal more "student-friendly."

"We will add more prompts to help guide the students along the process, so there are fewer mistakes," she said.

Students have been advised to select their CUET paper subjects based on their Class 12 subjects, with at least 50% similarity required for subject mapping. This step is crucial for ensuring students are eligible for the DU admission process.